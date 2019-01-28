Rodgers says Shved to have Celtic medical ahead of transfer

The Ukrainian winger is expected to join Brendan Rodgers side before being sent out on loan.

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Maryan Shved is to undergo a medical with Celtic ahead of signing with the Scottish champions.

The Ukrainian winger has caught the eye at Karpaty Lviv and Celtic have been working to finalise the deal.

"I think there's a medical that's going on today," the Celtic manager said.

"So hopefully over the next few days that can be organised. And then he'll come back to here and we'll have a look and talk through what his development plan would be and then go from there."

Rodgers had previously indicated that Shved was being signed for his potential and that he had "about a million wingers" in his squad at the moment.

"It's something that's come to the club through circumstance, he said last week.

"He's been watched and looked at but I can't say I know a great deal about him.

"But what I have seen he's a talent and something that will probably benefit the club in the future.

"We've got about a million wingers and don't need another one.

"But he's a talent and in the summer we'll probably lose wingers and he'll look to come in."

Lewis Morgan is expected to move to either Aberdeen or Sunderland until the end of the season and Rodgers suggested that Jack Hendry may also be allowed a temporary move for playing time, but only if there is no need for him as cover for the first team.

Lennon "not interested in being second best", says Rodgers

Rodger also spoke about his "disappointment" at the news that Neil Lennon looks set to leave Hibs after being suspended by the club. he said that Lennon was a fierce competitor who wouldn't accept second best

"Well, you're always disappointed and it seem that there's no resolution to the situation yet," he said. "It's always sad.

"I know Neil pretty well and I know how good a manager he is and what he puts into his life as a football manager.

"I know what a good tactician and the thing with Neil is, he's not interested in being second best.

"He's been in the game all his life as a player and as a manager and coached to be the best that he can be. So he'll only want to be the best.

"I think he galvanised Hibs when he went in there and has shown consistently what a fantastic job he's done there. So if they end up parting ways then it would be disappointing and a sad end to what has been a successful time there.

"He's a very thoughtful guy, and a very intelligent guy. If it did come to an end at Hibs then he would walk into another job, I'm sure.

Asked about how difficult it can be to man-manage players, Rodgers said that he had seen a huge change in attitude during his time in the game.

"The game is changing all the time from where it was years ago," he said. "It's night and day difference now.

"If players had got the focus put on them by a manager there was that 'I'll go out and show you how good a player I am'.

"Now it's different, the world and society are different and we're breeding different types of characters.

"Changing rooms are different now. Players will be out and straight on to their agents and the agents will be on to Human Resources. It then becomes difficult but that's what you have to adapt to.

"It's a changing world, football. It's a fantastic life and great to be coaching players and trying to achieve things but as you grow older you'll always grow away from the age you're working with. In football you'll always work with players in the age band from 16 through to 35, roughly.

"But each year you move away from that so it's important to be in tune with that but also to be aware of the evolution of the game."