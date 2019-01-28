Kilmarnock to appeal against Kris Boyd's red card

The Killie captain was shown a straight red card in the draw with Aberdeen.

Sent off: Boyd saw red against the Dons. SNS Group

Kilmarnock have confirmed that they will appeal the red card shown to Kris Boyd in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Aberdeen.

Boyd was shown a straight red by referee Nick Walsh in the 82nd minute for a challenge on Graeme Shinnie.

The Rugby Park club felt the decision was harsh and will argue their case at a fast track hearing, which is likely to be held on Thursday.

After the match, Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke said: "I've only had the look I had from the bench but from my experience in the game, my first impression was that it was at most a yellow card."

And his view was backed up by opposition manager Derek McInnes, who didn't think the tackle merited dismissal.

He said: "My first thought was it was a yellow card. I think Kris has caught Shinnie, and there's a bit of speed there going into but, I thought it was a yellow card."