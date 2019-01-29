  • STV
Hamilton Accies part ways with manager Martin Canning

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

Canning has been removed from his position with Accies third bottom of the league.

Exit: Canning has left Accies.
Hamilton Academical have announced that manager Martin Canning has left the club and Guillaume Beuzelin has taken temporary charge.

STV has learned Hamilton Accies are looking to overhaul their management structure following Canning's sacking.

We understand that Canning was summoned to a meeting by chairman Allan Maitland on Tuesday morning, when he was informed he was no longer the manager of the club.

The club are aiming to appoint a head coach in the near future and while Beuzelin and George Cairns will be in charge of first team affairs for the time being, it's understood the club is likely to appoint an external candidate.

Under a new structure, the responsibility of signing players will rest with director of football Allan McGonigal.

Accies are currently in tenth place in the Premiership and fans have been unhappy with recent results and performances.

Canning had made the case that he was fulfilling his remit by keeping the club in the top flight while promoting youth players and selling at profit.

However, he was unhappy at incidents involving fans and his family recently and had said that criticism had overstepped the mark.

In a statement released by the club, Accies chairman Allan Maitland said: "I confirm that our manager Martin Canning has left the club by mutual agreement and we will be advertising for a replacement.

"With the departure of so many important players over the last two seasons (Michael Devlin, Eamonn Brophy, Lewis Ferguson, Ali Crawford and Greg Docherty) it has become increasingly difficult to maintain the playing levels and results previously reached.

"Martin and the board feel that a change was necessary to give the club the best opportunity to get back to those levels.

"The club would like to thank Martin for his commitment and efforts during his ten-and-a-half years at the club as both a player and a manager.

"He played in over 200 games including the play-off match at Hibs in May 2014 when we secured our place in the Premier League and has managed the club in the top division for the last four seasons.

"He has successfully managed to maintain our status in the Premier League and we will be forever grateful for his part in this achievement.

"Under 18's coach Jason Scotland has also left the club and again we thank him for his efforts and contribution both as a player and a coach.

"Guillaume Beuzelin and George Cairns will be in charge of first-team affairs until further notice.

"Saturday's match against Dundee will be very important as we try to get back to winning ways and we ask that all Hamilton supporters come along and get behind the team."

