Scottish Cup: Aberdeen through as Dundee knocked out

Only one place remains in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup after Tuesday night's replays.

Niall McGinn and Stephen Dobbie were among the goals. SNS

Aberdeen will play Queen of the South in the next round of the Scottish Cup after both sides won fourth-round replays.

The Dons beat Stenhousemuir 4-1, while Championship side Queen of the South thrashed Premiership strugglers Dundee 3-0.

They will meet at Pittodrie in the fifth round on Sunday, February 10.

The final place in the last 16 will go to Cowdenbeath or Rangers, who meet on Wednesday night after bad weather forced the postponement of the original fixture.

Queen of the South 3-0 Dundee

Stephen Dobbie fired home a hat-trick as Queen of the South knocked out Dundee.

The hotshot striker is now on 34 goals for the season in all competitions after putting the Premiership visitors to the sword at Palmerston.

He opened the scoring in the 12th minute and doubled his tally in the 27th.

The former Rangers and Hibs forward completed the scoring with 16 minutes remaining.

Stenhousemuir 1-4 Aberdeen

Aberdeen made amends for drawing at home to League One side Stenhousemuir by easing to a comfortable win at Ochilview.

Niall McGinn gave the visitors the perfect start, before Sam Cosgrove doubled their advantage from the spot. New loan signing Greg Stewart made it 3-0 before half-time.

Andrew Munro pulled one back for the hosts, but an own goal from Ruaridh Donaldson ensured they had no way back.

Fifth round draw

Saturday, February 9 (Kick off 3pm unless stated)

East Fife v St Mirren

Hearts v Auchinleck Talbot

Hibs v Raith Rovers

St Mirren v Dundee United

Kilmarnock v Cowdenbeath or Rangers (5.15pm)

Sunday, February 10

Celtic v St Johnstone (1.30pm)

Aberdeen v Queen of the South (3.30pm)

Monday, February 11