Christophe Berra signs contract extension at Hearts

The experienced defender has committed his future to Craig Levein's side.

Deal: Berra has extended his Hearts stay. SNS Group

Hearts have been boosted by the news that experienced defender and club captain Christophe Berra has extended his contract with the club.

The 33-year-old centre-half has added another year to his deal and is now contracted until the summer of 2021.

Berra began his career with the Tynecastle side, making his debut in 2003 and won the Scottish Cup with Hearts in 2006.

He then had spells with Wolves and Ipswich before returning in 2017 to become a key member of the Hearts side.

Manager Craig Levein has spoken repeatedly about Berra's influence on and off the park and the former Scotland defender absence through injury earlier in the season was keenly felt.

Berra returned in December and has now made 206 appearances for the side.

He told Hearts TV. "I'm really happy. I've made it well known that I want to stay here and finish my career here so hopefully that will be the case.

"Basically, the gaffer and Ann mentioned it to me and I said there wasn't really any negotiating (needed).

"I've enjoyed every minute here and I'm looking forward to the two-and-a-half seasons.

"Touch wood, I've been injury-free most of my career, apart from that one bad one but I've come back hopefully stronger, so I'll just take every game as it comes and every season and see where I am come towards the end of my contract.

"I'm happy, I'm happy to stay. I come from this city and I started my career here and I've always wanted to finish it here. There wasn't really any negotiations, it was just same as and move on, really.

"I've loved every minute of it. There have been ups and downs and, as always, the fans expect a lot and demand a lot. That's good because it keeps the players on their toes.

"It's a great place to play and we're trying to build something here over the next two or three seasons.