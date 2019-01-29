Gerrard: Dorrans is training again and desperate to play

The Rangers boss revealed that his midfielder had attended every game while out injured.

Graham Dorrans has returned to Rangers training after undergoing a knee operation at the end of last year and manager Steven Gerrard says the midfielder is desperate to return to the squad.

The midfielder has struggled with injuries since signing for the Ibrox side back in 2017, managing only 23 games in his 18 months with the club.

But Steven Gerrard is hoping he'll be pushing for a first team position again, once he's fit.

"Graham's training today for the first time with the team, which is great for us," he said.

"We'll be patient with him because he's missed a lot of football and been out for a long time.

"Graham's been to every one of our games. He's followed the team, he's very interested and he's desperate to get back which is also good to see from a manager's point of view.

"The challenge for Graham now is can he get himself fit and match-sharp. Then can he come in to push the lads in the starting 11 and in the squad of 18."

With the transfer deadline drawing close, Gerrard also gave an update on his squad, saying he didn't expect a lot of activity.

American Matt Polster is expected to sign within the next 48 hours after a successful trial period.

Gerrard is keen to see Jordan Rossiter go out on loan, and revealed that there are several clubs in the mix for his signature, but doesn't anticipate anyone else leaving before midnight on Thursday.

"With young Jordan Rossiter, there's a good, strong possibility he could go out on loan," Gerrard said.

"He's speaking to a couple of different clubs and hopefully we can get him out, for the boy's sake, to get regular games. He's missed a lot of football so I'm hoping to find the right solution for Jordan and that could be announced in the coming days.

"I don't expect anyone else to go anywhere."