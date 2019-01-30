Scott Brown set to stay at Celtic after snubbing move away

The Celtic skipper is poised to put pen to paper on a new contract with the champions.

Deal: Brown is set to put pen to paper on a new Celtic contract. SNS

Scott Brown will sign a new Celtic contract to extend his stay at the club, STV understands.

The Hoops skipper had spent the last few months mulling over his future as Australian side Western Melbourne attempted to tempt Brown away from Parkhead.

But the 33-year-old has snubbed a move Down Under and is now poised to put pen to paper on a fresh Celtic contract which will prolong his stay beyond 11 years.

Since joining from Hibs in 2007, Brown has won 17 trophies at Celtic and skippered the side to the Double Treble over the last two campaigns.

Earlier this season, the midfielder made his 500th appearance for the Hoops.

The midfielder has won the Players' Player of the Year award twice, whilst he was also named Scottish Footballer of the Year in 2017/18.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has touted his captain for a potential move into coaching at the club once he eventually decides to hang up his boots.