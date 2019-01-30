Kris Boyd banned after Kilmarnock appeal dismissed

The Kilmarnock striker will miss games against Hearts and Dundee through suspension.

Red: Boyd was sent off for a challenge on Dons captain Shinnie. SNS Group

Kris Boyd is to serve a two-match ban after Kilmarnock's appeal against his Pittodrie red card was rejected.

The veteran striker was sent off for serious foul play by referee Nick Walsh with ten minutes of the 0-0 draw still to go following a challenge on Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie.

Killie boss Steve Clarke and Aberdeen counterpart Derek McInnes both felt the dismissal was harsh and only merited a booking.

Clarke said: "I've only had the look I had from the bench but from my experience in the game, my first impression was that it was at most a yellow card."

Flash-point: Shinnie and Boyd exchange words after the red card. SNS

McInnes added: "My first thought was it was a yellow card. I think Kris has caught Shinnie, and there's a bit of speed there going into but, I thought it was a yellow card."

The Rugby Park club opted to appeal the sending off, but their case was rejected on Wednesday at a fast-track hearing.

Boyd will now miss Kilmarnock's Friday night fixture against Hearts and the midweek trip to Dundee.