Rangers seal move for American midfielder Matt Polster

Polster has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Rangers after a successful trial.

Deal: Polster has earned a contract with Rangers. SNS

Rangers have signed Matt Polster on a two-and-a-half year deal following a successful trial period with the club.

The American, who can play right-back or in midfield, joins from MLS side Chicago Fire, subject to international clearance.

Polster travelled to Glasgow for a trial with Rangers last month, before linking up with the Light Blues for their winter training camp in Tenerife.

The 25-year-old performed well enough over that period to earn a deal with Steven Gerrard's side.

Polster joined Chicago in 2015 through the MLS SuperDraft, before making 91 appearances for the club.

The versatile performer made his debut for the United States in January 2018.

His year thereafter was marred by injury, however, after he suffered a serious knee injury.

Upon his return to full fitness, Polster has decided to try his luck in Scotland and completed a move to Ibrox.

He becomes Rangers' fifth recruit this month, following loan moves for Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis and pre-contract deals for Jordan Jones and Glen Kamara.