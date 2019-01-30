Hamilton closing in on Brian Rice for head coach role

The former St Mirren and ICT coach is set to take charge of Hamilton Accies.

Rice is close to joining Accies. SNS Group

Hamilton are close to appointing Brian Rice as the new head coach at New Douglas Park.

Rice would take on the new role as a replacement for Martin Canning, who was removed from his role as manager on Tuesday.

Following Canning's departure, Accies chairman Allan Maitland said that he was looking to change the structure at the club and would appoint a head coach to take charge of first team affairs, with transfers handled by director of football Allan McGonigal.

Maitland claimed to have had dozens of applications and expressions of interest within hours of Canning's exit and he is now close to appointing Rice.

The 55-year old coach had a playing career that saw him play for numerous clubs including Hibernian and Falkirk.

As a coach he has worked at Morton, Airdrie, Falkirk, and Hibernian, had a spell in Qatar and was most recently assistant manager at Inverness Caledonian Thistle before leaving to become right hand man to Alan Stubbs in his short spell at St Mirren and then assisting Oran Kearney in Paisley.