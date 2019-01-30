Gerrard: Rangers were sloppy and complacent in second half

The manager revealed that Jordan Rossiter is to join Bury on loan tomorrow.

Gerrard wasn't happy with his side's performance. SNS Group

Steven Gerrard has said that he was "just pleased to get through" as his Rangers side defeated Cowdenbeath 3-1 at Central Park to set up a fifth round tie against Kilmarnock.

Rangers were 3-0 up by half-time and looking comfortable after goals from Andy Halliday, Lassana Coulibaly and Kyle Lafferty but didn't impress in the second half, much to the managers disappointment.

Gerrard rang the changes for the re-arranged tie against the League Two side, bringing Wes Foderingham, Jon Flanagan, Gareth McAuley and Lassana Coulibaly back into the side, while also starting January signings Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis.

While he was pleased with the positive start, he didn't hold back when assessing a second half that saw David Cox score for the home team and Cowdenbeath disappointed not to have inflicted more damage.

"I'm just pleased to get through," Gerrard said. We've come through healthy and those are the two main things.

"I thought it was a professional job. I was pleased with the first half, not so pleased with the second half.

"I thought we got sloppy and complacent. We were nervy at times and gave them opportunities where we may have been punished on a different night.

"Credit to Cowdenbeath, they played a game for 90 minutes. We played for 45 but got the job done.

"I had the chance to rest certain people for the weekend and fixtures coming up.

"There were some positive performances and I was disappointed with a couple of players tonight.

"I won't name any names but that's what tonight was about. I made a lot of changes and it was an opportunity to impress, to make a name for yourself and show you want to be involved going forward.

"Some people took the chance tonight, some people didn't."

And looking ahead to the trip to Rugby Park, where Kilmarnock were 2-1 winners over Rangers last week, Gerrard sounded a warning.

"Hopefully we have learned our lessons," he said.

"You can't go to Kilmarnock and give goals away or we will be out of the cup.

"We have to go there and defend better."

Quiet deadline day expected

The manager said that he wasn't expecting to be particularly busy on transfer deadline day but revealed that Jordan Rossiter, fit again after a series of injuries, would head to Bury on loan for the remainder of the season.

"There will be no ins," he said. "We're happy and satisfied with what we have.

"I can't see anyone coming in unless something crazy happens.

"Regarding outs, Jordan is very close to joining Bury. He's been down there all day and it is 99 per cent done.

"We have had no respectable bids for any other of our players."