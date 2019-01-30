  • STV
  • MySTV

Gerrard: Rangers were sloppy and complacent in second half

STV

The manager revealed that Jordan Rossiter is to join Bury on loan tomorrow.

Gerrard wasn't happy with his side's performance.
Gerrard wasn't happy with his side's performance. SNS Group

Steven Gerrard has said that he was "just pleased to get through" as his Rangers side defeated Cowdenbeath 3-1 at Central Park to set up a fifth round tie against Kilmarnock.

Rangers were 3-0 up by half-time and looking comfortable after goals from Andy Halliday, Lassana Coulibaly and Kyle Lafferty but didn't impress in the second half, much to the managers disappointment.

Gerrard rang the changes for the re-arranged tie against the League Two side, bringing Wes Foderingham, Jon Flanagan, Gareth McAuley and Lassana Coulibaly back into the side, while also starting January signings Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis.

While he was pleased with the positive start, he didn't hold back when assessing a second half that saw David Cox score for the home team and Cowdenbeath disappointed not to have inflicted more damage.

"I'm just pleased to get through," Gerrard said. We've come through healthy and those are the two main things.

"I thought it was a professional job. I was pleased with the first half, not so pleased with the second half.

"I thought we got sloppy and complacent. We were nervy at times and gave them opportunities where we may have been punished on a different night.

"Credit to Cowdenbeath, they played a game for 90 minutes. We played for 45 but got the job done.

"I had the chance to rest certain people for the weekend and fixtures coming up.

"There were some positive performances and I was disappointed with a couple of players tonight.

"I won't name any names but that's what tonight was about. I made a lot of changes and it was an opportunity to impress, to make a name for yourself and show you want to be involved going forward.

"Some people took the chance tonight, some people didn't."

And looking ahead to the trip to Rugby Park, where Kilmarnock were 2-1 winners over Rangers last week, Gerrard sounded a warning.

"Hopefully we have learned our lessons," he said.

"You can't go to Kilmarnock and give goals away or we will be out of the cup.

"We have to go there and defend better."

Quiet deadline day expected

The manager said that he wasn't expecting to be particularly busy on transfer deadline day but revealed that Jordan Rossiter, fit again after a series of injuries, would head to Bury on loan for the remainder of the season.

"There will be no ins," he said. "We're happy and satisfied with what we have.

"I can't see anyone coming in unless something crazy happens.

"Regarding outs, Jordan is very close to joining Bury. He's been down there all day and it is 99 per cent done.

"We have had no respectable bids for any other of our players."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.