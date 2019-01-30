  • STV
Rodgers plays down Celtic's six-point lead in title race

STV

The Celtic boss revealed that Filip Benkovic will miss four or five weeks through injury.

Rodgers was pleased with his side's 2-0 win over ST Johnstone. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers has said there is still a long way to go in Celtic's defence of the Premiership title after they defeated St Johnstone 2-0.

Goals from Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie sealed three points in the rescheduled game, which means that Celtic are now six points clear of Rangers and Kilmarnock having played the same number of matches.

"It is still very early, there is still a lot more games to go," Rodgers said.

"We are just entering into the beginning of February soon.

"We have looked at that free game for the last two months, everyone has looked at it and thought are they going to win it because they are playing against a good side and we did that and played very well.

"It is six points which is nice, a good goal difference, clean sheets, defending very well but still a way to go."

The Celtic boss also gave an update on his squad, revealing that defender Filip Benkovic will be out for four to five weeks with an ankle injury. That means that plans for Jack Hendry to go out on loan may have to be shelved if he is needed for cover.

"I think initially four to five weeks," he said. "He will have his ankle in a boot for the next couple of weeks and then we will assess it after four weeks and it will take a week to 10 days to get back into training rhythm again.

"It is disappointing but Jozo Simunovic came in and was excellent tonight, concentrated, alert, defended well, passed it well and when he is like that he is a very good player."

Rodgers said that he wouldn't be "overly busy" on transfer deadline day but he wqas hopeful he would be able to bring in one more player. That would be in addition to Ukrainian winger Maryan Shved, who will sign for the club before returning to Karpaty Lviv on loan until the summer.

He said: "I spoke to him before the game. The medical is done. He will go back to Ukraine to finish off the season and come back in April to train."

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright took positives from the defeat, saying he was pleased with his players' effort and discipline.

"It was a hard night for us but we knew it was going to be," Wright said. "I thought we frustrated them the first half.

"We had to be organised and disciplined and we were but we had to be good on the ball because if you don't take care of the ball here it makes for a long night and that was the one aspect that was failing.

"But I can't fault the players for effort and work-rate."

