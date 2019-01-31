Hamilton Accies appoint Brian Rice as new head coach

Reid replaces Martin Canning, who left the Premiership club earlier this week.

Hamilton have appointed Brian Rice as the new head coach at New Douglas Park.

Rice has signed a two-and-a-half year deal to replace Martin Canning, who was removed from his role as manager on Tuesday.

Following Canning's departure, Accies chairman Allan Maitland said that he was looking to change the structure at the club and would appoint a head coach to take charge of first-team affairs, with transfers handled by director of football Allan McGonigal.

Maitland claimed to have had dozens of applications and expressions of interest within hours of Canning's exit and he has now appointed Rice.

The 55-year old coach had a playing career that saw him play for numerous clubs including Hibernian and Falkirk.

As a coach he has worked at Morton, Airdrie, Falkirk, and Hibernian, had a spell in Qatar and was most recently assistant manager at Inverness Caledonian Thistle before leaving to become right hand man to Alan Stubbs in his short spell at St Mirren and then assisting Oran Kearney in Paisley.