  • STV
  • MySTV

Hearts 'very close' to new deal for defender John Souttar

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The Scotland international defender's current contract expires in 18 months.

Talks: Hearts want John Souttar to stay at Tynecastle
Talks: Hearts want John Souttar to stay at Tynecastle SNS Group

Committing John Souttar to Hearts on a new long-term contract is the next step towards stability at the club, according to manager Craig Levein.

Levein is in the process of tying down several of his most important players as aims to settle his squad for the coming years.

Captain Christophe Berra and defender Michael Smith have both signed new deals until 2021 and Levein hopes that Scotland cap Souttar will be the next to put pen to paper.

The Hearts boss said: "I think to sustain any kind of excellence you need stability.

"Brendan [Rodgers] has come in and done that at Celtic and arguably the next most successful manager in Scotland is Derek McInnes who's been in his post longer than me.

"I think it is hard to have a sustainable challenge without having stability, and that's where we are trying to get to.

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1435090-deadline-day-all-the-latest-scottish-football-transfers/ | default

"We have made some steps forward with Christophe [Berra] signing a new contract, Michael Smith signing a new contract and, I don't want to say too much but, we are very, very close to John Souttar signing a new contract as well.

"There are two or three others as well and that is solely around trying to create the stability that we are after."

Levein, who brought 18 new players to the club over the summer, said his focus was shifting towards his long-term ambitions for Hearts that would see fewer new players arrive, and the squad augmented by more young players from the academy system.

He said: "This is a plan - a long-term plan - and the reason for it is the stop this constant changeover of managers, because every time you change it costs you money. Then that is money that is not going in to help the squad.

"We will always sign players, of course, but I would expect the numbers to come down as the quality from the academy improves."

Meanwhile Hearts are not expecting to do any deadline day business, with Levein spending the evening in Glasgow watching rock band Snow Patrol.

The Hearts manager said: "I'll have my phone off, so it will be hard to get hold of me.

"I'm really pleased with the squad. The players coming back will be like new signings.

"I was so pleased with John Souttar on Saturday. [Steven Naismith] is back, we've brought [David] Vanecek in, we've brought Conor Shaughnessy in and we have Uche [Ikpeazu] and Peter [Haring] coming back from injury shortly.

"That should give us enough strength-in-depth to get back to our early season form."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.