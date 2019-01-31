Falkirk fined £60,000 for Ray McKinnon recruitment

Falkirk confirmed the fine, that will be paid to the SPFL trust, on their official Twitter.

McKinnon: Falkirk fined over appointment. SNS Group

Falkirk Football Club have been hit by a £60,000 fine in relation to their recruitment of manager Ray McKinnon from Morton.

The Bairns have been hit with a £40,000 immediate fine, with a further fine of £20,000 suspended until February 2021 over the appointment of McKinnon and his assistant Darren Taylor.

The management duo had only been in charge at Cappielow for four months before deciding to make the move to the Falkirk Stadium.

The Bairns were found guilty of the rule breaking last month after both clubs attended a hearing at Hampden after Morton's complaint and the Bairns were found guilty of the rule breaking last month.

The club confirmed the fine through a statement issued from their official Twitter account.

They said: "We remain extremely disappointed with this decision and maintain the view that both ourselves and our management team acted appropriately at all times.

"At present, we are considering our position and will speak with our legal advisors regarding our potential options including appeal."

