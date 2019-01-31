Celtic captain Scott Brown signs new contract with club

Brown has committed his future to the Scottish champions.

Deal: Brown has signed a new contract. SNS

Celtic captain Scott Brown has settled questions over his future by signing a new two-year deal with the club.

Brown's existing deal was due to expire this summer and he had been considering his options, with Australian side Western Melbourne keen to make him the lynchpin of their squad for their first season in the A-League.

But the 33-year-old decided against a move Down Under and has now signed a fresh Celtic contract which will prolong his stay beyond 11 years.

Since joining from Hibs in 2007, Brown has won 17 trophies at Celtic and skippered the side to the Double Treble over the last two campaigns.

Earlier this season, the midfielder made his 500th appearance for the Hoops.

The midfielder has won the Players' Player of the Year award twice, whilst he was also named Scottish Footballer of the Year in 2017/18.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has touted his captain for a potential move into coaching at the club once he eventually decides to hang up his boots.