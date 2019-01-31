Celtic complete signing of Ukrainian winger Shved

Shevd has signed a four-and-a-half deal and has been loaned back to Karpaty Lviv.

Deal: Shved has signed for Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic have announced that they have completed the signing of Maryan Shved on a four-and-a-half year deal.

The Ukrainian winger joins from Karpaty Lviv but has been immediately loaned back and will join up with his new team-mates in the summer.

Shved becomes Celtic's fourth signing of the January transfer window, following the capture of Timothy Weah and Oliver Burke on loan , and Vassoun Issouf Bayo on a permanent deal.

"I'm very proud to be here and even prouder as a Ukrainian to be the first player from my country to sign for Celtic, particularly with what that means for football in Ukraine," Shved told Celtic's official website.

"So I'm going to do my absolute best to be an example for Ukrainian footballers and open up a door for them.

"I love to go one v one and cut inside on my left foot and that's where I hope to produce important and spectacular goals for the club and give the Celtic supporters something to cheer about."

The attacker, who has one international cap, began his career in Lviv before making the move to Sevilla. He was part of the Under-19 set-up at the Spanish club and returned to Karpaty after failing to make the breakthrough into the first team.

Shved has thrived on his return to Ukraine and has eight goals and three assists in 17 league games this season.