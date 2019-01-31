Celtic closing in on deal for Dortmund's Jeremy Toljan

A deal is all but agreed to make the defender Brendan Rodgers' lastest signing.

Celtic are closing in on the signing of Borussia Dortmund right-back Jeremy Toljan and the player is expected to move on loan before the transfer deadline.

A Celtic delegation has been in Germany to negotiate a loan until the end of the season and a deal is all but agreed.

The full-back trained with his Dortmund teammates on Thursday morning but is expected to become a Celtic player before the transfer window closes.

Toljan made his breakthrough at Hoffenheim before joining Dortmund in 2017. The 24-year-old, who has played for Germany at every youth level, has struggled for game time this season.

Celtic have already made several signings in January with Timothy Weah and Oliver Burke joining Rodgers' squad on loan early in the window, while Vakoun Issouf Bayo was signed on a permanent deal.

Ukrainian winger Maryan Shved signed a four-and-a-half year deal earlier on Thrusday before being loaned back to Karpaty Lviv, while young Americans Andrew Gutman and Manny Perez also signed.