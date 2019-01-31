Celtic midfielder Mulumbu returns to Kilmarnock on loan

The 32-year-old was a stand-out performer for Steve Clarke's side last season.

Kilmarnock have secured the signing of Youssouf Mulumbu on loan from Celtic.

The midfielder has returned to his former club until the end of the season after failing to get regular game time at Celtic following his summer move.

The signing is a coup for Kilmarnock, where Mulumbu was a star performer under Steve Clarke last season. he left at the end of his contract and was picked up by Celtic in August.

Mulumbu made 20 appearances after arriving at Rugby Park in November 2017 and went on to help the side to a record points total and a memorable season.