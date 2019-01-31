Celtic complete signing of Dortmund right-back Toljan

Toljan has joined the Scottish champions on loan until the end of the season.

Signing: Toljan has joined Celtic. Creative Commons

Celtic have announced that they have signed Jeremy Toljan on loan from Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season.

A Celtic delegation travelled to Germany to conclude negotiations ahead of the transfer deadline and Toljan will now move to Glasgow to join up with his new teammates.

Speaking to the official Celtic website, Jeremy said: "This is an exciting move for me and I'm delighted to be joining a club like Celtic, which has a great reputation throughout Europe.

"I'm looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and working with the manager, and I'll be doing everything I can to help the team to be successful in the remainder of this season."

Toljan, who has played for Germany at every youth level, spent five years with Hoffenheim before moving to Dortmund in 2017. however, he has not enjoyed regular game time this season and will now push to help Brendan Rodgers' side as they aim to complete another domestic treble and progress in Europe.