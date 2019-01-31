Glen Kamara makes late switch from Dundee to Rangers

The midfielder had signed a pre-contract agreement but has agreed an early move.

Move: A deal was struck for Kamara. SNS Group

Glen Kamara has completed his move from Dundee to Rangers after the clubs agreed a fee in the region of £100,000.

Kamara had signed a pre-contract deal with Rangers and was due to move to Ibrox at the end of the season.

However, after negotiations between the two clubs, a fee was settled allowing Kamara to move now and join Steven Gerrard's side as they aim for silverware this season.

The 23-year-old Finland international had not been playing for Dundee in recent matches with the club having had talks over an early move and manager Jim McIntyre had made it clear he preferred the player to leave during the January window.