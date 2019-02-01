Celtic must leave January signing out of European squad

UEFA regulations mean all of Brendan Rodgers' new recruits can't face Valencia.

Decision: Rodgers will finalise squad. SNS Group

Celtic will not be able to include all of their January signings in their Europa League squad to face Valencia later this month.

The Scottish champions were busy during the winter transfer window, making seven signings.

While Maryan Shved, Andrew Gutman and Manny Perez were all signed as future squad members and put out on loan until the summer, four players were added to help Brendan Rodgers' squad as they pursue success in three competitions in the second half of the season.

Oliver Burke and Timothy Weah joined on loan from West Bromwich Albion and Paris St Germain, while Vakoun Issouf Bayo was recruited from Dunajska Streda.

Right-back Jeremy Toljan was a deadline-day signing, arriving from Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season.

Only three of that quartet can be registered for the knockout stages of the Europa League, with the squad to be submitted to UEFA by midnight tonight.

Bayo played in the Europa League qualifying stages for Dunajska Streda, but rule changes this season mean he is not cup-tied.

Europa League regulations state: "As of the round of 32, a club may register a maximum of three new eligible players for the remaining matches in the current competition. Such registration must be completed by 1 February 2019 (24.00CET) at the latest. This deadline cannot be extended."

In addition, the club has to meet rules on the composition of the squad with only 25 players allowed on their 'A list', which has to include 'locally trained' and 'association trained' players.

Two places have already been freed up as Lewis Morgan and Youssouf Mulumbu moved out on loan last month.

Celtic face Valencia at home on February 14, with the return leg to be played at the Mestalla a week later.