McInnes targets strong finish after Dons keep star duo

Derek McInnes believes Aberdeen showed their intent to finish strong by snubbing bids for Scott McKenna and Gary Mackay-Steven during a 'bonkers' transfer window.

The Dons rejected an offer from Championship outfit Stoke for centre-half McKenna, while they also rebuffed New York City's attempt to sign GMS early.

McInnes said he understands fans' frustration over a lack of new faces at Pittodrie, but said it was key for the club to prioritise holding onto their star men in January.

"All managers think about what they would like but you also have to reflect on what you already have in the building.

"It gives me great comfort, we have a tighter squad for the second half of the season but a good squad.

"We've done some good work to keep McKenna, the board should be applauded for rejecting offers.

"Likewise with Mackay-Steven, we could have cashed in but we have shown intent and appetite to finish the season strong."

Aberdeen failed to get moves over the line on Deadline Day, with youngster Scott Wright and Mark Reynolds penning moves away to Dundee and Dundee United respectively.

McInnes said he was relieved to put a "bonkers" period behind him.

"I've been linked with players I've never heard of," he said.

"It's bonkers, it has went to a different level there is a lot of uncertainty during that period..

"I'm just glad the door is shut and we can just crack on."

The MLS transfer window remains open till May, meanwhile.

The Dons boss accepted there is still a chance winger GMS could depart before the season is out but said he expects the attacker to remain for the whole campaign, at least.

McInnes added: "There is a chance, but we have been given assurances we don't need to take an offer.

"Gary, in his last game at Hampden was stretchered off.

"He wants, if it is going to be his last game for Aberdeen and there's no certainty of that, for it to be a winning performance at Hampden in the Scottish Cup final.

"He has his clear objectives of what he wants to do at Aberdeen and hopefully it is beyond this season. The window runs till May in the MLS, you never know but I'm pretty sure he'll be here till the last kick of the ball."

Captain Graeme Shinnie's contract is also up at the end of the season.

McInnes said the pair will hold further talks next week.

He said: "With Graeme, I'll speak to him again next week.

"He knows his importance within the club, hopefully we can get some clarity on that next week or the week after."