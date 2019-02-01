  • STV
Scott Brown determined to prove doubters wrong at Celtic

Ronnie Charters Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Parkhead captain said he was tempted by a move to Australia but his heart lies at Celtic.

Deal: Brown has signed a new two-year deal with Celtic.
Deal: Brown has signed a new two-year deal with Celtic. SNS

Scott Brown vowed to continue proving his doubters wrong after putting pen to paper on a new deal at Celtic.

The Hoops skipper has signed a two-year contract extension which extends his Parkhead stay until at least the summer of 2021.

Brown had spent time mulling over an approach from Western Melbourne that would have led to the ex-Scotland midfielder finishing his career Down Under.

The 33-year-old said the offer on the table from the Australian league newcomers was a tempting one, but insisted his love for Celtic eventually won over.

He said: "I had a nice offer from Australia and spoke to them quite a lot.

"I was honest with the gaffer and Peter and they were brilliantly with me.

"At the end of the day, it came down to my love for this club and why I wanted to stay here."

Asked how tempting the move was, he added: "Very, it's a total different lifestyle.

"It would have been nice there but I'd miss Lennoxtown, the snow, the rain, training every day.

"I love it here, I've enjoyed every moment since I signed and to stay for another two years, it's an opportunity I couldn't turn down."

'At the end of the day, Celtic is where my heart is.'
Scott Brown

Brown has lifted 17 trophies across his time at Celtic and led the club to the Double Treble over the last two seasons.

The fomers Scotland skipper said his competitive edge means he always wants to be in the title hunt.

He said: "The reason I signed for Celtic in the first place was to win trophies.

"I want to be top of the league, year in, year out and we have done that well so far, anyway.

"It would have been different for me, starting up a new club with no fans and no stadium, but it was something that did interest me.

"At the end of the day, Celtic is where my heart is."

Brown found himself out of the starting line-up for a spell this season following an injury.

The 33-year-old believes he still has a point to prove before eventually moving into coaching at Celtic once he hangs up his boots.

Brown continued: "I'm 33, 34 in the summer, but I feel as good as I have in a long time.

"It's something I have done my whole career, people have doubted me the whole way through.

"People said I would never play football in the first place, I was too small, not aggressive enough.

"But I think I've shown that, I've won battles I wasn't meant to win.

"I've stayed here for 12 years which not a lot of people would have expected when I signed."

