Rodgers rues 'real blow' as Rogic ruled out for six weeks

Ronnie Charters Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Tom Rogic faces up to six weeks out after scans revealed the Celtic star's knee problem.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed Tom Rogic faces six weeks out with a knee problem.

The Aussie playmaker picked up injuries to his hand and knee during international duty at the Asian Cup.

Upon his return to the UK, Rogic visited London for Celtic to ascertain the extent of his fitness issues.

Rodgers has now confirmed that while the attacking midfielder doesn't require hand surgery, his knee injury is worse than initially feared.

He said: "Tom is actually going to be out for about six weeks which is a real blow for us.

"He came back from the Asian Cup, he had an issue with his hand out there.

"He then obviously got injured with his knee.

"He went down to London to check his hand didn't need an operation and whilst he was there we thought we'd have his knee looked at.

"His knee showed up then a lateral meniscus problem which is going to put him out for up to six weeks.

"Not what we were expecting but it's the way football works, it's unfortunate."

'He is obviously a very talented player coming from one of the big leagues.'
Rodgers on Toljan

While Rodgers bemoaned the loss of his talented attacker, the Northern Irishman has shared his delight at Celtic's Deadline Day move for Borussia Dortmund full-back Jeremy Toljan.

The Hoops boss, who confirmed that there is no option to buy in the loan deal, hailed his "dynamic" new recruit."

"We're delighted," Rodgers added. "He is obviously a very talented player coming from one of the big leagues.

"What I like in full-backs, in terms of that athleticism and quality with the ball, he obviously possesses that."

"He was one that was off-limits a number of months back.

"But he was one our recruitment team were very much aware of.

"Thankfully, we were able to strike a deal, a lot of work went in to get that one over the line.

"The player had to sacrifice a little bit as well, that shows who his mentality.

"He can defend the middle of the field but is also very fast and dynamic."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.