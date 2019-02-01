  • STV
Kamara arrival is 'major bonus' for Rangers, says Gerrard

Steven Gerrard hailed Rangers' Deadline Day move to sign Glen Kamara early from Dundee.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hailed the early arrival of Glen Kamara from Dundee as a "major bonus".

The Finland midfielder penned a pre-contract move to Ibrox earlier this month.

But that deal was fast-tracked on Deadline Day as Dundee accepted Rangers' offer and the player signed for the Light Blues before the window slammed shut.

Gerrard said Kamara's earlier-than-expected arrival has come as a surprise, but it's a welcome one.

"It's a bonus for us," he said.

"It's another excellent player who can join our squad and it certainly makes us become stronger.

"Even (Thursday) afternoon I thought we were going to have to wait until the summer and we were prepared to wait, but when I got the call it was obviously a very nice phone call and a big bonus for myself."

'We believe we can help Glen find the next level.'
Gerrard on Rangers' Kamara deal.

The 23-year-old former Arsenal prospect isn't fit for action against St Mirren on Saturday.

Gerrard, however, believes Kamara's quality has already been on show during his first training session.

"He hasn't done much over the past three weeks," Gerrard added.

"He's had no game time and he hasn't really trained much.

"We will build him up to get him up to speed, but you can see in training the quality is there to see.

"I love my midfield players who play with their head up, who look to pass forward and make things happen, and I like my midfielders to win the ball back and be aggressive.

"We believe we can help Glen improve and find the next level but the coaches he has had previously have done a fantastic job."

Matt Polster has also sealed his move to Ibrox after impressing Gerrard on trial.

The Rangers boss said the American international will be a strong squad addition.

Gerrard continued: "He's another one for the future, to get players of Matt's level for free is a no-brainer.

"He's another good player coming into the squad, he can play in a number of positions.

"He'll on an off-season from the MLS, he'll need a couple of weeks to get up to speed but straight away he adds more quality to the squad."

Kamara faces stiff competition for a starting spot in Rangers' midfield after his move from relegation battlers Dundee.

The 23-year-old insisted he is up for the battle, though.

Kamara said: "I was just waiting for this deal to be done, I am happy to be here.

"I'm delighted to be here, it's a big club with a great manager.

"I'm excited to start.

"I have a fight on my hands but that is good, it can only improve me and everyone around us.

"I'm up for it."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.