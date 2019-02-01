Cold weather forces postponement of Saturday fixtures
Five SPFL matches have already been called off due to frozen pitches.
Five SPFL matches scheduled for this weekend have already been called off with a number of pitch inspections expected before Saturday kick-off times.
The cold weather that has swept Scotland has resulted in a number of frozen pitches and the league body has confirmed that some matches in League 1 and 2 have been postponed already.
Stranraer's League 1 game against Stenhousemuir has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 5 and four games from the division below are off.
Berwick Rangers v Annan, Cowdenbeath v Peterhead, Elgin City v Queen's Park and Stirling Albion v Clyde have all fallen foul of the weather.
Games affected
SPFL League 1
- Stranraer P-P Stenhousemuir - frozen pitch
SPFL League 2
- Berwick Rangers P-P Annan Athletic - frozen pitch
- Cowdenbeath P-P Peterhead - frozen pitch
- Elgin City P-P Queen’s Park - snow/frozen pitch
- Stirling Albion P-P Clyde - snow/frozen pitch