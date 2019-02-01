Darnell Johnson vows to 'blow up' during Hibs loan

The Leicester loanee said he is determined to prove his worth in Scottish football.

SNS

Hibs recruit Darnell Johnson has vowed to prove he can cope with the demands of men's football by "blowing up" during his spell at Easter Road.

The Leicester defender made a Deadline Day move which will see him spend the second half of the season on loan in Edinburgh.

Johnson, 20, has come through the youth ranks at the Foxes but is still waiting to make his first-team bow.

The centre-half said he's ready to take his chance by showcasing his ability to thrive in the senior game at Hibs.

He said: "I've played for Leicester for about ten years but I'm raring to go and prove myself in men's football.

"I'm delighted by this move and can't wait to get going."

On his qualities, Johnson added: "I'm a centre-half but I can also play right-back, I'm quite dynamic.

"I like to think I am no-nonsense, I try to stop as many things as possible.

"But, at the same time, I am new-age, I like to play out, spray balls, dribble and start attacks, a bit of both."

English prospects have enjoyed success on their travels with late, with Jaden Sancho excelling for Dortmund and the likes of James Maddison experiencing fruitful loan stints in Scotland.

Johnson said: "You've seen the youngsters going abroad, they are getting games and blowing up.

"For me, I feel like I can do the same, I just need a first team and I feel Hibs is the right environment for me to progress my career.

"I'm here to prove myself and take my chance."

Hat-trick: Marc McNulty, Darnell Johnson and Gael Bigirimina have all joined Hibs. SNS

Johnson said positive words on the Scottish game from Celtic defender Filip Benkovic, who is also on loan from Leicester, and former Motherwell stopper Cedric Kipre helped convince him to move north.

"I spoke to Benkovic, he is loving it here, he is flying," continued Johnson.

"I also spoke to Cedric, who used to play at Motherwell, and he told me the Scottish league is tremendous.

"You don't know until you go yourself though so I just thought, let's take it up."

Hibs are currently without a head coach following Neil Lennon's departure, although stand-in boss Eddie May said he expects an announcement to be made in the next ten days.

Johnson said he was unperturbed by the lack of a permanent face in the dugout at the moment, though, as he was out to impress more people than just his manager.

"It's not a concern, my only concern is to prove myself and show the Scottish Premiership what I'm about.

"It's a bit of both, you want to show a new head coach what you are made of.

"But I just want to prove myself to Hibs and show my qualities."