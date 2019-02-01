'Real quality' helped Hearts beat Killie, says Levein

The Hearts boss was delighted with his side's efforts in their 2-1 win at Rugby Park.

Levein saw his side take three points in Ayrshire. SNS Group

Craig Levein said that his side's win at Kilmarnock was down to players finding "moments of real quality".

Sean Clare and Steven Naismith put the visitors 2-0 before Kilmarnock pulled a goal back from the penalty spot through Jordan Jones just before half-time. The Jam Tarts defended their advatage after the break and continued their recent return to form.

Levein said he appreciated the scale of the victory and credited coach Austin McPhee with the thinking behind Naismith's goal, which came from a well-worked set-piece.

"It is hard to get points down here, hard to beat Kilmarnock," he said.

"It was a hard-fought, competitive, game of cat and mouse and a couple of moments of real quality won us the game.

"Arnaud Djoum's play leading up to the pass to Sean Clare and the execution of the set-piece were the difference between the two teams.

"Austin (MacPhee, assistant) works really hard with the set-pieces and everything about it fell into place - and the fact that Steven was on the end of it made me feel we had the chance to score."

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke wasn't unhappy with his side's showing but felt referee Steven McLean disrupted the last 18 minutes with a flurry of bookings.

"Hearts did a good job on us," Clarke said. "We played all right. The referee was not at his best tonight.

"Why do all the cards come at the end of the game when it suits Hearts to break the rhythm of the game?

"They defended well to be fair but stoppage after stoppage after stoppage doesn't suit us at that stage of the game.

"Card after card after card is too late, bring your cards out earlier and control the game."