Premiership: Wins for Rangers, Aberdeen and Motherwell

Rangers eased to victory over St Mirren, while Aberdeen fought back to beat Hibs.

Duel: Jermain Defoe and Anton Ferdinand vie for a header. SNS

Hamilton 1-1 Dundee

Hamilton scored a last-minute equaliser to salvage a point against fellow relegation battlers Dundee.

The visitors had grabbed the advantage in a nervy contest when Scott Wright made an immediate impact for the Dark Blues by netting on 66 minutes.

But Accies grabbed an important point in the dying moments when Darian MacKinnon found the net.

Hibs 1-2 Aberdeen

Aberdeen came from behind to beat Hibs and go third in the Premiership.

Oli Shaw put the home side into a 9th minute lead with a well-placed finish from the edge of the box.

But the Dons hit back within three minutes when Andy Considine headed home after Hibs twice scrambled the ball off their own line.

Gary Mackay-Steven completed the turnaround on 22 minutes, pouncing to poke the ball into the net from close range after Easter Road stopper Ofir Marciano spilled Greg Stewart's shot.

The Dons had the chance to double their lead but Marciano denied Mackay-Steven superbly from the penalty spot.

Derek McInnes' in-form side held on, though, to secure a seventh win in eight league matches.

Motherwell 3-0 Livingston

Motherwell scored three times in the opening 20 minutes on their way to a fourth straight league win.

Hastie nodded home David Turnbull's tempting free-kick to open the scoring after six minutes.

Curtis Main doubled the Steelmen's advantage on 12 minutes, receiving Allan Campbell's pass and placing the ball high into the net.

Two became three on 20 minutes when Hastie jinked past the Lions defence before beating goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

Rangers 4-0 St Mirren

Rangers scored three of four penalties en route to beating bottom side St Mirren 4-0.

James Tavernier opened the scoring for Steven Gerrard's side from the spot after just two minutes.

The English full-back stepped up to take his second penalty of the day on 26 minutes but saw his effort rebound off the post.

Ten minutes after half-time Rangers were awarded a third spot-kick, this time for handball, and Tavernier slammed the ball down the centre.

Referee Andy Dallas pointed to the spot for a fourth time on 80 minutes. Tavernier handed the ball to Jermain Defoe and the on-loan Bournemouth striker made no mistake.

Moments later, winger Ryan Kent made it 4-0 Rangers with a cool finish.