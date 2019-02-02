Rangers could have had five penalties, claims Gerrard

Rangers were awarded four spot-kicks by referee Andrew Dallas during St Mirren rout.

Victory: Gerrard's side eased to a 4-0 win at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard claimed Rangers could have had five penalties after they were awarded four by referee Andrew Dallas in the 4-0 win over Premiership bottom side St Mirren at Ibrox.

Skipper James Tavernier scored from the spot in the third minute after defender Ethan Erhahon tripped Jermain Defoe.

The home side's second penalty in the 23rd minute was controversial, awarded when Defoe went to ground as Paul McGinn closed in, although Tavernier hit the post with his shot.

The third penalty came in the 55th minute when Tavernier's cross was adjudged to have been handled by Greg Tansey, this time the Ibrox right-back blasting the ball down the middle.

Defoe scored with a penalty after substitute Daniel Candeias was hauled to the ground by Tansey with Ryan Kent dinking in a fourth to take the Light Blues to within three points of leaders Celtic, who play St Johnstone on Sunday.

Asked about the contentious second penalty, Gerrard said: "He didn't appeal for one. Jermain tried to ride the challenge, contact is debatable but he jumped back up and the ref gave it. I don't think myself or Jermain have anything to say on that.

"I thought all the other penalties were penalties. The handball is first outside the area but he is still handballing inside the area, it is like a catch. The first one was blatant.

"He maybe missed one on Alfredo (Morelos) so there could actually have been five.

"I don't think the first half was good enough, there was improvement in the second half we created a lot more and the keeper made some fantastic stops."

Moving forward, James will take the penalties. If James is not on the pitch, Alfredo will take them, if not Jermain will take them. Gerrard

Defoe stepped in to take the fourth penalty with Morelos again looking for the chance to score from the spot.

Gerrard said: "I think there was probably three or four people trying to wrestle it out his hands.

"Moving forward, James will take the penalties. If James is not on the pitch Alfredo will take them, if not Jermain will take them. James is the penalty taker and he is really good at it.

"He missed one today but that is the first one he has missed since I have been here.

"But you can understand centre forwards trying to get on the scoresheet."

Kearney's Buddies pay the penalty

Saints manager Oran Kearney spoke to Dallas after the game, saying: "We had a good conversation, there was no histrionics, I just asked his opinion. He hadn't watched them back.

"We just kept getting things thrown at us.

"I think when you keep getting thrown the type of decisions that kept coming our way, I suppose it is human nature to think, 'god, how are we ever going to get something out of this?'

"The purpose of this is not to hang the referee out to dry, he has a split-second along with the people he works alongside to make that decision.

"But having watched them back there is one definite penalty, the first, and three that aren't.

"The second one is a hard one. It is not the case that I would call it a dive. As he goes to check inside, Paul thinks about putting his foot in and withdraws his leg and to be fair, I think Defoe is expecting contact and it doesn't come.

"The third one wasn't even a free-kick, he puts his hand in front of his face.

"Whether he was in or out of the box is irrelevant, Greg's arms weren't in an unnatural position.

"The final one, the contact was outside the area, Candeias lands inside the area."