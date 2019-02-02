  • STV
  • MySTV

McInnes hopeful injured Aberdeen duo will face Rangers

STV

Joe Lewis and Sam Cosgrove came off injured during the Dons' 2-1 win over Hibernian.

Injured: Lewis came off injured during win.
Injured: Lewis came off injured during win. SNS

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is hopeful both Sam Cosgrove and Joe Lewis will be fit to face Rangers on Wednesday despite losing the pair to injury during a 2-1 victory over Hibernian.

Cosgrove, Aberdeen's top goalscorer, went off in the 19th minute and goalkeeper Lewis smacked his head off a post while scrambling to reach a Stevie Mallan free-kick.

McInnes, who still expects to be missing centre-backs Scott McKenna and Michael Devlin for the visit of Gers, said: "Joe's got a nasty gash above his eye but he's absolutely fine.

"The medical staff felt he was going to have to get it stitched and it was going to take a long time. Obviously, it's not ideal but Joe seems eager to play.

"He seems fine and I don't think it's anything too sinister. We should be experts at concussion with the amount of injuries we have had from that.

"It was a bit different, I'm hoping Joe will be fine for the game.

"Sam, I think it's been the consequence of training on hard pitches with the weather. We have been indoor a lot, and maybe even the other night on astroturf at Stenhousemuir, his back just went into a spasm.

"He felt it a bit on Thursday and hopefully it can be something we can work on and hopefully it can disappear as quickly as it came. He certainly feels positive about Wednesday but we'll see where everybody is.

"He needs a wee bit of TLC and a lot of things to go his way to be ready for Wednesday."

Stricken: Cosgrove pulls up short.
Stricken: Cosgrove pulls up short. SNS

Aberdeen moved into third in the Premiership after coming back swiftly from Oli Shaw's ninth-minute drive.

Andrew Considine headed an equaliser three minutes later and Gary Mackay-Steven netted his sixth goal in 18 months against Hibs on the rebound midway through the first half. Mackay-Steven had a second-half penalty saved and James Wilson missed two good chances as Aberdeen soaked up some Hibs pressure, with debutant Tomas Cerny only making one save of note to deny Paul Hanlon.

McInnes said: "I thought, for whatever reason, that's as comfortable as we have been at Easter Road for a while.

"You kept waiting on Hibs throwing the kitchen sink and cranking up the pressure but it never came.

"I know they are a wee bit in between with Neil (Lennon) losing his job but we have had to work a lot harder and defend a lot better than we had to today."

Hibs caretaker boss Eddie May felt his team could have defended better.

"We started very well and are disappointed to lose the goal three minutes later, one that could be avoided," he said.

"We have to be fair, Aberdeen have very good quality from middle to front, they are always going to be a danger.

"They were on the move a couple of times, that's why they got the shots in and the goals. We could have defended a little bit better."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.