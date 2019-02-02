Hastie hailed by Robinson after Motherwell double salvo 

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson hailed Jake Hastie as a "breath of fresh air".

Celebration: Hastie celebrates his double for Motherwell. SNS

The winger took his tally to three goals in four matches since returning from a loan spell with Alloa.

"Jake has brought a breath of fresh air to the side," Robinson said.

"He's confident and not frightened to try things and even get a bit of stick."

Hastie struck either side of a Curtis Main goal as Motherwell wrapped up their fourth consecutive Ladbrokes Premiership win inside 21 minutes but Robinson refused to get carried away with their form.

After watching his side draw level in the table with the West Lothian club, Robinson said: "I'm happy with the result but in truth we have played better earlier in the season and lost.

"We outplayed and outfought them and that was pleasing. We now have quality at the top end of the pitch and that's made a difference."

Robinson also had some praise for his defenders on the back of a third consecutive clean sheet.

"I thought our two centre-halves were excellent," he said.

"Livingston are a difficult team to defend against with set-pieces and long throw-ins but I thought Tom Aldred and Charles Dunne coped with everything they threw at them."

Holt rues Livi's slow start

Livingston boss Gary Holt felt his side had played a major part in their own downfall as they fell to a fifth consecutive defeat.

"If you give a team a start like we did and don't do the basics right then you face an uphill battle," he said.

"The goals we lost weren't great footballing goals but were down to our mistakes. And we can't just blame the defence for that.

"We knew what Motherwell would do but we didn't do enough in the first 15 minutes to stop them.

"I made three changes at half-time but could have made any number but it was no disrespect to the players I took off.

"We had good chances in the first half and the second and didn't take them.

"Collectively we have to go back to basics with everyone doing their job."