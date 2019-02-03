Gutman returns to Celtic after MLS blocks Nashville loan

Andrew Gutman's proposed loan switch back to the United States has fallen through.

Move: Gutman joined Celtic on deadline day. SNS

Celtic recruit Andrew Gutman has seen a proposed loan switch to Nashville blocked by the MLS.

The 22-year-old, who was on trial with Rangers in December, signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Hoops on deadline day alongside fellow American defender Manny Perez.

Celtic planned for Gutman to make an immediate return to the US but Major League Soccer have blocked Nashville, who are just joining the league set up, from recruiting the former college football star.

A Nashville statement said: "This past week, Nashville Soccer Club had announced its intention to take defender Andrew Gutman on loan from Celtic FC.

"However, as an expansion member of MLS, and in light of the fact that MLS does not support the transaction, Nashville will not be proceeding with the loan.

"We wish Andrew the best this season and we will have no further comment on the matter."