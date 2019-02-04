  • STV
  • MySTV

Bohemians withdraw from Irn-Bru Cup after game called off

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Irish side say rearranging a postponed game was "a logistical nightmare".

Scottish Challenge Cup trophy sponsored by Irn-Bru
SNS Group

Bohemians have pulled out of this season's Irn-Bru Cup at the quarter final stage after they were unable to find a time to play a re-arranged game.

The last eight tie against East Fife was to have taken place on Saturday but was called off seven minutes before kick-off due to a frozen pitch.

Talks took place between Bohemians, the FAI, tournament organisers the SPFL and East Fife in the hopes of finding a date to play the match.

However, with the semi-final for the winner scheduled to place against Ross County in 11 days' time, and Bohemians' league season about to begin, no date could be agreed and the team have withdrawn from the competition, letting East Fife progress to the last four.

Bohemian FC spokesperson Luke O'Riordan said: "The postponement of Saturday's quarter-final against East Fife at Dalymount Park presented both clubs and both associations with a logistical nightmare.

"We deeply regret having to withdraw from the competition but feel that, given that the semi-final is due to take place in 11 days' time, the logistical and time constraints involved in trying to reschedule our quarter-final tie before then was an impossible task and leave us with no other option.

"With little scope to find an alternative date that suited both clubs and following discussions between our club's board and the first-team management about the distracting effect ongoing disruption could have on preparations for the new league season, we agreed that we have to prioritise that and thus regrettably withdraw from the tournament.

"As a club, we have been grateful for our inclusion in the IRN-BRU Cup despite the logistical challenges it has presented. Our supporters have enjoyed the camaraderie of the occasions of visiting Peterhead and of hosting Sutton United in previous rounds.

"These were memorable and unique days for our players and fans alike and it is of deep regret that Saturday did not provide us with yet another one against East Fife. We wish them all the best for the remainder of the competition."

The other three quarter-finals were played in November, with Connah's Quay Nomads, Ross County and Edinburgh City progressing. The Bohemians v East Fife tie was scheduled for a later date after discussions with all parties.

O'Riordan said: "We have done our best to accommodate this fixture, offering to extend our 2018 season into November and, when no suitable date could be found then, we agreed to start our 2019 season two weeks earlier to host the game on Saturday. It is of enormous regret that despite these efforts, the tie never took place."

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "We are grateful to Bohemian FC and to the FAI for their cooperation and assistance in ensuring the smooth conclusion of this year's IRN-BRU Cup. We look forward to welcoming our Irish friends to next season's competition."

East Fife FC Chairman Jim Stevenson said: "We all enjoyed the hospitality shown by our new friends at the weekend but were disappointed that we could not get the game played. We wish Bohemians every success in their 2019 season and look forward to continuing our own still competing in three competitions."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.