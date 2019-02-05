Celtic leave Vakoun Issouf Bayo out of Europa League squad

Brendan Rodgers has finalised his squad for the last 32 tie against Valencia.

Bayo is still working toward match fitness. SNS Group

Celtic have submitted their squad for the Europa League tie against Valencia, with new signing Vakoun Issouf Bayo omitted from their list of players.

The Scottish champions progressed to the knockout stages by finishing as runner-up in their group, behind Red Bull Salzburg but ahead of RB Leipzig and Rosenborg. Their reward was a last-32 date with Valencia with the first leg on February 14 in Glasgow and the return match in Spain a week later.

Celtic are permitted to add three new faces to their squad for the knockout stages but signed four first team players in the January transfer window.

Oliver Burke and Timothy Weah joined on loan from West Bromwich Albion and Paris St Germain, while Vakoun Issouf Bayo was recruited from Dunajska Streda.

Right-back Jeremy Toljan was a deadline-day signing, arriving from Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season.

Bayo played in the Europa League qualifying stages for Dunajska Streda, but rule changes this season mean he is not cup-tied. However, the Ivorian forward had not played for over a month when he joined Celtic and is still working towards match fitness, so has been left out of the group.

Burke and Weah have both hit the ground running since joining the club, scoring five goals between them, while Toljan made his debut against St Johnstone on Saturday.