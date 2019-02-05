SPFL announce new broadcast deals for league and cups

The agreements mean that Scottish football can now be watched in 119 countries worldwide.

Deal: The SPFL has agreed new broadcasting contracts.

The Scottish Professional Football League have announced a range of new broadcast deals that sees their league and cup competition become available to watch in 119 countries.

A long-term contract with MP &Silva to show SPFL matches was terminated last year after the media rights firm ran into financial difficulties and failed to make payments to a number of leagues.

Since then the SPFL has been working to find replacement deals and a contract was signed with BeIn Sports last October that ensured Scottish football would be shown in Australia, New Zealand, Middle East and North Africa until at least June 2020.

The new deals, announced on Tuesday, further extend the coverage and include USA, Canada, China, Russia, India, Ukraine and various countries across Europe.

The SPFL has not announced the value of the agreements but chief executive Neil Doncaster said that they were proof of the increasing popularity of the league.

"Interest in Scottish football is growing both domestically and around the world," he said. This is reflected in our new global agreements, as well as in our recent ground-breaking broadcast deals in the UK and Ireland.

"We have been working extremely hard to secure new overseas broadcast deals since our previous agreement was terminated last year, so it's pleasing to deliver new deals in a number of key territories across the globe.

"We will continue our efforts to deliver more overseas broadcast deals so that more fans than ever before can enjoy our game, wherever they're based."