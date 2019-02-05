  • STV
  • MySTV

Gerrard bites back at Clarke over penalty comments

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Ronnie Charters

The Rangers manager is unhappy over Kilmarnock counterpart's diving claims.

Gerrard is unhappy with Clarke.
Gerrard is unhappy with Clarke. SNS Group

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has hit back at Kilmarnock counterpart Steve Clarke, accusing him of lacking class after Clarke discussed refereeing decisions in the last league match at Ibrox.

Gerrard's side were awarded four penalties in their 4-0 win over St Mirren and Clarke suggested that Rangers striker Jermain Defoe had dived to win the second spot-kick and should be subject to retrospective punishment.

Those comments annoyed Gerrard, who said that he had kept his own counsel after being unhappy with Eamonn Brophy's tackle on Ryan Jack during his side's 2-1 defeat at Rugby Park last month.

The Rangers manager said that the incidents against St Mirren were nothing to do with Clarke and he accused the Killie boss of trying to ensure Defoe is suspended when the teams meet in the Scottish Cup this weekend.

"I was very surprised by Steve's comments, first and foremost because it's got absolutely nothing to do with Steve Clarke or Kilmarnock," he said. 

"We didn't punish Jordan Jones, we didn't give the Kilmarnock player the two-game ban, so why he is trying to get one of my players banned is a surprise and a disappointment.

"Because that's not the type of guy I know Steve Clarke for - he is usually class, first-class, the dealings I've had with him as a player when he used to coach me, and since I've been at Rangers so very surprised at his comments and I don't think there is any need for them at all"

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1435236-clarke-unhappy-with-refereeing-standards/ | default

When told that if Defoe was to be cited and suspended this week, then he would miss the Scottish Cup match against Kilmarnock, Gerrard said: "If that's the case then that is probably why he has tried to do it - that's disappointing you know, to try and get an opposition player banned for two games.

"There was a game we played against them recently which was a blatant red card on Ryan Jack and I never mentioned it in the press out of respect to Kilmarnock and Steve Clarke so it's very disappointing and surprising for me that he is trying to get my player a two-game ban"

Picking up on the comparison that Clarke had drawn between Jones' ban and the incident on Saturday, Gerrard pointed out the differences between the two.

He said: "The two situations are completely different, Jordan Jones is a yard away from the opponent and dives and buries his head in shame in the turf because he is embarrassed over it.

"There is small contact on Jermain, none of my players appealed for a penalty, none of my players give the penalty, so, why should Jermain Defoe be banned?

"The referee made the decision, nothing to do with Rangers, nothing to do with the Rangers players, Jermain tried to bounce back up, didn't appeal for a pen, they are two completely different situations.

"The referee has dealt with the situation, it's been done, and we've moved on, we're talking about it now because the Kilmarnock manager has brought it up, not because we have"

Clarke's comments on Monday were part of a wide-ranging complaint about Scottish refereeing, where he bemoaned the standard of officiating and the consistency of decision-making.

He said: "Consistency of refereeing. One player runs to the crowd yesterday to celebrate a goal and gets a yellow card. One player runs to the crowd to celebrate a goal and doesn't get a yellow card.

"Five penalty decisions in one game... one correct, four wrong.

"There was an offside decision in our game on Friday night. Insignificant. It wasn't in a dangerous position, it was given offside by the East Stand linesman. Three metres onside. Three metres. That's the side of this desk or more.

"Has he been pulled up about it? Has he been shown it? Has he been told that it was wrong? Probably not. He probably doesn't even know it's a mistake. It has to be sorted.

"[Exasperated is] a good word. I think I find myself increasingly disappointed.

"Nothing's being done to address it. Nothing.

"One of our players was suspended for two games for going to ground too easily earlier in the season. There was a media furore. A witch hunt against the player.

"Nothing on the same scale from Saturday's game between Rangers and St Mirren. Nothing.

"Hopefully the compliance officer will do her job. It doesn't affect us. I'm not particularly advocating but i just want consistency.

"So if our player gets a two week ban then I look forward to seeing what happens this week."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.