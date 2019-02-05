No further action to be taken by SFA over Defoe penalty

The Rangers striker will not be served a notice of complaint after the controversial spot kick.

Defoe was adjudged to have been fouled. SNS Group

The SFA have decided that there is insufficient evidence to charge Rangers striker Jermain Defoe with diving to win a penalty against St Mirren on Saturday, STV understands.

Referee Andrew Dallas awarded Rangers four penalties in their 4-0 win over St Mirren at Ibrox on Saturday. He pointed to the spot for the second time when Defoe went to ground with St Mirren defender Paul McGinn in close proximity.

That decision proved to be controversial, with Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke suggesting that retrospective action would be justified, and comparing the incident to one where Jordan Jones received a notice of complaint and suspension earlier in the season.

The Scottish FA compliance officer did look into the issue along with flashpoints from the rest of the weekend's games but found there was not enough evidence to bring a charge or progress the case.

Under new guidelines brought into use this season, the match referee is no longer involved in the review process.

Instead, if the case is investigated, three former category one officials are asked to independently review the incident and only if all three state that they believe simulation has occurred is a notice of complaint issued.