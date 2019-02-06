STV to show Barcelona v Real Madrid live in Spanish cup

El Clasico encounter will be streamed on the STV Player on Wednesday night.

Lionel Messi will line-up for Barcelona. SNS Group

The STV Player will show free-to-air live coverage of Barcelona v Real Madrid in the Spanish Cup.

The semi-final first leg kicks off at the Nou Camp at 8pm on Wednesday night.

Coverage comes as part of STV's deal with Eleven Sports, which has rights to live Spanish football.

League matches from the country have been streamed live on the STV Player since November.

The second leg from the Bernabéu will also be shown on February 27.

