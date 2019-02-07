Rangers submit appeal against Alfredo Morelos' red card

The club will now argue the striker's case at a disciplinary hearing.

Flashpoint: Morelos and McKenna were sent off. SNS Group

Rangers have informed the Scottish FA they are appealing against Alfredo Morelos' sending off in the 4-2 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Morelos and Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna were involved in a running battle during the match which flared up after both went to ground in the second half. The pair appeared to kick out at each other and both were sent off by referee Bobby Madden.

STV understands Aberdeen are not appealing McKenna's dismissal and subsequent ban.

Under Scottish FA rules, Rangers notified the governing body of their intention before 1pm. They will now submit evidence and the basis of their argument within the next 24 hours.

The hearing has been scheduled for 6pm on Friday evening, meaning that if Rangers fail to have the red card overturned, the suspension would include the Scottish Cup tie against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday..

In his full-time media conference after the match, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said he hadn't seen the incident in detail but felt both players had been having a spirited battle throughout the game.

He said: "I'll be honest, I haven't had the chance to analyse the incident back so I can't tell you if Scott deserved a red or whether Alfredo did.

"But they've had a fantastic battle up until that point. Scott was physical with Alfredo, Alfredo was physical with them.

"Two top players, but unfortunately they have both ended up with red cards.

"Whether they deserved it I'll have to analyse it. If Alfredo is in the wrong then he'll deserve the red card."

Morelos had been sent off twice against Aberdeen this season, prior to Wednesday's game. His red card from the August match at Pittodrie was overturned though, with the disciplinary panel ruling that his kick on McKenna in that game did not have the force to be considered violent conduct.