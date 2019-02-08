  • STV
  • MySTV

Morelos' reputation influenced sending off, says McAllister

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Gary McAllister felt striker Alfredo Morelos was trying to get out of Scott McKenna's way.

Red: Scott McKenna watches on as Alfredo Morelos is also sent off.
Red: Scott McKenna watches on as Alfredo Morelos is also sent off. SNS

Rangers assistant Gary McAllister said Alfredo Morelos' reputation influenced referee Bobby Madden's decision to send the striker off against Aberdeen.

Morelos was dismissed alongside Dons defender Scott McKenna after the pair were involved in a tangle during the Light Blues' 4-2 Pittodrie win.

Rangers have since appealed the Colombian striker's red card, with a fast-track hearing set for 6pm on Friday.

Morelos, the Premiership's top goalscorer, has now been sent off four times this season and McAllister believes his previous misdemeanours played their part in his latest red.

He said: "I thought Alfredo's reputation went ahead of him on this one. I think he was trying to get out of the way."

McAllister added: "He's a player that does attract this sort of thing, he's very competitive.

"He's a handful to play against, he was excellent on the night, apart from being shown the red card."

'His legs are up but they have to come down somewhere.'
McAllister on Morelos' red card.

Asked if he felt other players wouldn't have been sent off, the Rangers assistant said: "Not at all, I don't think that.

"Alfredo has had moments prior to coming here, he is a very competitive player, he gets involved in lots of skirmishes, that's the nature and style of his game.

"You can't take away that tenacity, it's a big part of his game. He's scoring goals but from a discipline point of view he has to improve.

"We're trying to help him but what I'm saying is that on this instance, Alfredo has previous and I think that possibly went against him.

"His legs are up but they have to come down somewhere."

The Scottish FA's compliance officer is reviewing a challenge by Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor on Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson from the fiery contest.

McAllister felt his goalkeeper was just looking to protect himself as he surged out of his goal.

Asked whether McGregor should be cited, he said: "Not for me, I've seen it back.

"I just see Allan McGregor getting into a position to make the save and then he tucks himself up into a ball to prevent himself from being hurt."

Goldson: Dons' picture display revved up Rangers

Rangers defender Connor Goldson said the Light Blues took to the field at Pittodrie with added motivation after the Dons put up pictures of their Hampden success in the stadium's corridors.

Aberdeen defeated the Ibrox side in the League Cup semi-final to book a final berth and continue their early season run of positive results against their rivals.

Goldson said: "They celebrated massively when they got a point against us earlier in the season.

"Walking into the stadium the other day, they had put up pictures on the wall from the semi-final.

"So why can't we celebrate when we win a game of football? We're obviously going to.

Celebration: Goldson shows his delight at Rangers' 4-2 win.
Celebration: Goldson shows his delight at Rangers' 4-2 win. SNS

"It's just what happens.

"It's obviously motivating, I don't know what effect they thought it would have, whether they thought we'd think about the past and be down.

"But we all seen them walking in and had a point to prove.

"We knew we had to put a big performance in and I think we did that.

"It was said (before the match), we all noticed it walking in, we couldn't not notice it.

"They put them up in about 20 picture frames down the corridors so it was spoken about and gave us more motivation going into the game."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.