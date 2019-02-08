  • STV
Rodgers targets cup hat-trick as Celtic's injuries clear

Chris Harvey Chris Harvey Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Celtic continue their Scottish Cup defence against St Johnstone in the last 16 on Sunday.

Treble: Rodgers is chasing a third straight treble.
Brendan Rodgers insisted Celtic won't allow complacency to set in as the Hoops eye a historic third successive Scottish Cup triumph.

Celtic host Premiership rivals St Johnstone in the last 16 on Sunday as Rodgers' side continue their pursuit of a third straight treble.

To do that, the Northern Irishman must tick off another Scottish Cup success and get his hands on the league crown once again.

Rodgers' trophy quest has been boosted by the return of Keiran Tierney to full training, while Olivier Ntcham, James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard are also back on the pitch after injury..

"It is a big ambition because I'm here to win and win as many trophies as I possibly can," said Rodgers.

"There have been two great (final) days for us when we have been here for different reasons and we want to get into the next round to put ourselves into the hat to have that opportunity to win it again.

"But we will have to earn it at the weekend.

"It is a great tribute to the players. We have tried to teach them not to be relaxed.

"You always have to prepare well and, as coaching staff and manager, you have to give that detail in preparation so the players will feel that it is a big game, give them that clear purpose going into the game and then they can go and express themselves.

"And the demands at Celtic are to win, to win well, and over my period here that is what the players have done and the ambition is to continue with that."

Development: Dembele trains with Boyata and Bayo.
While familiar faces have returned to Celtic training, they have been joined by a new one after 15-year-old sensation Karamanko Dembele linked up with the first team squad.

Rodgers was quick to play down expectations as the talented young winger gets to grips with the rigours of the senior game.

The Northern Irishman said: "He's a very talented boy but you don't need to be putting the spotlight on his as a kid.

"He just needs time and development.

"They know they have an opportunity here to break into the first team."

Callum McGregor "Everybody knows he's a talent, it's important for him to stay groudned and learn the Celtic culture.

"He's a major, major talent, if we can harness that we've a right good player on our hands."

