Hibs defender Johnson charged over tackle on Izaguirre

Darnell Johnson has been pulled up for his challenge on Celtic full-back Emilio Izaguirre.

Challenge: Johnson and Izaguirre collide. SNS

Hibs defender Darnell Johnson has been charged with serious foul play for his challenge on Celtic full-back Emilio Izaguirre.

Johnson made a lunging tackle during Hibs' 2-0 loss at Parkhead which resulted in the Honduran being stretchered off.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers hit out at the Leicester loanee's "clumsy" challenge after the match.

Johnson was booked at the time but referee Craig Thomson has since said he didn't see the full extent of the tackle.

The incident was put up for review by the governing body's compliance officer.

Three former refs came to a unanimous decision a red card offence could have been missed and Johnson has now been hit with a notice of complaint over the challenge.

Rule 200 states: "Where any one of the sending off offences of (A1) serious foul play, (A2) violent conduct, and (A3) spitting at an opponent or any other person is committed by a player at a match, but that sending off offence was not seen by any of the match officials at the time that it was committed the mandatory suspension for that sending off offence as provided for in Annex C of the Judicial Panel Protocol shall be applied to the player."