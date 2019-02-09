Scottish Cup: Hibs reach quarters, Saints crash out

Partick Thistle, Hibernian and Dundee united progressed to the last eight.

Marc McNulty scored for Hibs. SNS Group

East Fife 0-1 Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle moved into the last eight of the Scottish Cup with a 1-0 win at Bayview.

The sides were deadlocked for an hour before Thistle forced a corner and, from Craig Slater's corner, defender Steven Anderson headed home for the only goal of the game.

Hibernian 3-1 Raith Rovers

Hibs may still be looking for a new manager but whoever succeeds Neil Lennon at Easter Road will be 90 minutes from a Hampden appearance after Raith Rovers were defeated on Saturday.

The home side took the lead after 22 minutes and it was winger Daryl Horgan who set his side on the road to victory. He collected the ball from Vykintas Slivka out wide, cut inside and curled a shot past Robbie Thomson in the Rovers goal.

Slivka was next on the scoresheet. Marc McNulty laid the ball off and the midfielder hit a well-placed shot low into the net.

And McNulty put the tie beyond doubt just before an hour had been played. he ran on to Horgan's through ball and slipped the ball past Thomson.

Rovers didn't give up and goat a consolation goal for their trouble, Euan Murray finding the net, but it was a deserved victory for Hibs, who will find out their quarter-final opponents on Monday.

St Mirren 1-2 Dundee United

Dundee United put their name in Monday's draw but only after making things more uncomfortable than they would have liked in Paisley.

United took the lead 18 minutes in when Nicky Clark and Pavol Safranko both had shots saved by Vaclav Hladky but, when Peter Pawlett fired the ball back into the box, Safranko diverted it into the net.

The visitors doubled their lead just on half-time. Clark shrugged off his marker, looked up to spot Hladky off his line and lobbed the St Mirren goalkeeper to give his side some comfort.

St Mirren had a huge job on their hands to get back into the tie but were handed a boost when United defender Callum Butcher was sent off with half an hour to go. Duckens Nazon reduced the deficit on 77 minutes but despite pushing for an equaliser, the Premiership sidewere left to concentrate on improving their league form.