Scottish Cup: Celtic thrash St Johnstone to reach quarters

The last 16 ties continue with six teams in action on Sunday.

Scott Brown scored from long range to put Celtic 2-0 ahead. SNS Group

Celtic 5-0 St Johnstone

Celtic powered into the quarter-finals with a demolition of St Johnstone at Celtic Park.

The holders had an explosive start as they went two goals up in the space of nine minutes with Oliver Burke setting up Scott Sinclair for the opener before Scott Brown fired in a stunning long-range shot.

St Johnstone couldn't find an opportunity to get back into the game but Tommy Wright brought on Tony Watt at half-time in the hopes that the striker could conjure something against his old side. But it was Celtic who found their attacking groove with another quick-fire double.

James Forrest scored the third in the 52nd minute and two minutes later Scott Sinclair doubled his tally, set up by Burke again.

Odsonne Edouard and Timothy Weah were introduced from the bench but the final goal came from Sinclair, with the Englishman firing a shot into the bottom corner to seal his hat-trick.