  • STV
  • MySTV

Aberdeen's 'perfect' second half pleases Derek McInnes

STV

The Dons boss was delighted as his side took another stride forward in the Scottish Cup.

McInnes guided his side to the quarter finals.
McInnes guided his side to the quarter finals. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hailed his players for their second half showing as they defeated Queen of the South 4-1 to reach the last eight of the Scottish Cup.

Inspired by Niall McGinn, who came off the bench to score the opener and set up two goals, the Dons continued their impressive cup form of recent years.

McInnes gave credit to Queen of the South for their performance, which included a wonder goal from Stephen Dobbie, but said his players showed the right attitude to prevail.

"I'm very pleased to get through," he said. "It wasn't straightforward, and that's credit to Queen of the South, Gary's got them going well. They came up with loads of belief but we were looking for more intensity.

"We defended well for most of the game and kept their front two at bay for the most part - other than the brilliant strike from Stephen Dobbie.

"I felt at half-time that it was important we recognised we had work to do. We had to bring more speed and drive to the second half, and I think it was almost the perfect second-half performance.

"McGinn comes on and makes a contribution - a goal with almost his first touch, and a couple of assists.

"We had a striker here for many years in Adam Rooney who would always hit the 20-goal mark, and what Sam's doing is testament to his hard work.

"He's listening, improving, and he looks a proper centre-forward. I do joke with him that if he hadn't waited until November to start scoring we might be top of the league by now."

Doonhamers boss Gary Naysmith said: "I think 4-1 was a little bit harsh on the players, and I'm led to believe the penalty should never have been, although I've not seen it back.

"Over the piece Aberdeen deserved to win but we more than matched them over 60 minutes. They got their first goal and we scored a fantastic goal ourselves and it was unfortunate we couldn't build on that.

"They scored two goals pretty quickly, and 3-1 is hard enough. When it goes to 4-1 you start to worry it could get heavier, but credit to the players, they kept going and fighting away. We were playing a top, top team.

"I've nothing but praise for the players and we need to take the positives and move into the game against Dundee United next week."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.