St Mirren fans spat at unconscious Dundee Utd supporter 

The club warned culprits will be banned for life for 'utterly unacceptable behaviour'.

Home: The incident took place at St Mirren's Simple Digital Arena.

St Mirren have condemned the "utterly unacceptable" actions of a section of their support after an unconscious Dundee United fan was spat on.

A travelling Tangerines supporter suffered a serious head injury when the away fans surged forward to celebrate United's opener in the 2-1 Scottish Cup win.

St Mirren say that while the unconscious individual was being removed from the stadium, "numerous people decided to spit and throw coins at him."

In a strongly worded statement, the Buddies warned the culprits will be banned for life.

The club's statement said: "On Saturday a Dundee United supporter suffered a serious head injury after the away crowd surged forward after United's first goal.

"This is something we have warned our own support against on numerous occasions so hopefully this will make people realise how dangerous this can be.

"Given the seriousness of the injury the decision was taken to remove the fan by the quickest means possible which was through the vomitory at W7.

"While the unconscious supporter was being removed there were numerous people standing above the vomitory who decided to spit and throw coins at him.

"This is completely and utterly unacceptable. We cannot allow the actions of a very small number of fans to ruin the reputation of St Mirren Football Club."

The club added: "Some of the people responsible were identified but unfortunately the quality of the CCTV footage of the incident is such that at this time we are unable to pursue this to the degree of certainty that would allow prosecution.

"If we are able to clearly identify the culprits, regardless of what happens in a legal sense, they will be given a lifetime ban from our stadium."

