Hibs defender Darnell Johnson to serve two-match ban 

Ban: Johnson will serve a two-match ban for his challenge on Izaguirre. SNS

Hibs defender Darnell Johnson is to serve a two-match ban for serious foul play following an unsuccessful appeal.

On Friday, the Leicester loanee received a notice of complaint from the SFA for his challenge on Celtic full-back Emilio Izaguirre.

Johnson made a lunging tackle during Hibs' 2-0 loss at Parkhead which resulted in the Honduran being stretchered off.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers hit out at the 20-year-old's "clumsy" foul after the match.

Johnson was booked at the time but referee Craig Thomson said he didn't see the full extent of the tackle, with the incident then put up for review by the governing body's compliance officer.

Three former refs came to a unanimous decision a red card offence could have been missed and Johnson was offered a two-match suspension.

Hibs contested the charge at a fast-track tribunal hearing at Hampden on Tuesday.

Their appeal has been unsuccessful, though, meaning Johnson will now miss the Easter Road outfit's upcoming fixtures against Hamilton and Dundee.