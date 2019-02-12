Hearts defender Michael Smith out for at least eight weeks

The Northern Ireland international has been ruled out for two months with a thigh injury,

Injury: Smith pulls up with a thigh issue. SNS

Hearts defender Michael Smith has been ruled out for at least eight weeks with a thigh injury.

The Northern Ireland international pulled up short during the Jam Tarts' 4-0 Scottish Cup win over Juniors side Auchinleck Talbot.

Manager Craig Levein said after the match Smith could face up to six weeks on the sidelines but scans have revealed the injury is worse than originally feared.

Smith has suffered muscle and tendon damage to his thigh, ensuring the 30-year-old will miss the next two months of football at a minimum.

Levein said after the match: "The big downside was Mick.

"He was as professional as ever today and his performance was very good. But he's torn his thigh muscle and he will be getting scanned on Monday.

"We don't know how long he will be out. It depends how bad it is - whether it is a grade 1, 2 or 3. But it could be six weeks out.

"It was his standing leg when he passed the ball."

Smith's absence comes at a time when the Jam Tarts just looked to be getting over their recent injury woes, with Steven Naismith, Uche Ikpeazu and Christophe Berra amongst key players to return.